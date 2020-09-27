Nicole Kidman unveils incredible transformation while in Australia The Big Little Lies actress is currently staying in Australia with Keith Urban and their daughters

Nicole Kidman is used to balancing many projects on the go, and throughout the coronavirus pandemic this has been no different.

And over the weekend, the Big Little Lies star made an exciting announcement about her upcoming show, The Undoing, sharing a new trailer of it on Instagram, along with a count down to its release date.

MORE: Nicole Kidman welcomes new addition to her family

In the caption, the star wrote: "31 days until things start to come undone… @undoinghbo begins October 25 on @hbo & @hbomax."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman's fans go wild for her hair transformation

What's more, the star looked incredible with long, auburn hair, which had been styled in ringlets. Nicole more often than not styles her hair straight, and over the past few years she has been rocking a strawberry blonde hue.

READ: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella stuns with incredibly rare selfie

MORE: Nicole Kidman shares scary new look with fans

The Big Little Lies star looks gorgeous with long auburn hair

The actress can pull off any hairstyle, and fans were quick to compliment her look in The Undoing trailer. One wrote: "Omg the curls are back!" while another commented: "Omg Nicole you look amazing." A third added: "Nicole you look beautiful."

The mother-of-four also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself taking part in a press junket to promote The Undoing, which had been taken at her home in Australia.

Nicole is starring in upcoming thriller, The Undoing

"Getting closer and closer to sharing @UndoingHBO with you! Here’s a little behind-the-scenes at what doing press looks like these days xx," she wrote in the caption.

READ: Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban makes surprising revelation about their relationship

Over the past few weeks, Nicole and her family have been staying in Australia while she films her upcoming show, Nine Perfect Strangers.

Keith Urban, meanwhile, has been promoting his latest album, The Speed of Now Part 1, which was released earlier in the month.

Nicole and Keith Urban are currently staying in Australia

The couple's two daughters Sunday and Faith have been homeschooled during the pandemic and have been enjoying the change of scenery, having stayed in Nashville for the first part of the lockdown.

To celebrate Keith's new album, Nicole and her children surprised the country singer by decorating the living room with balloons and photos to mark the special occasion.

The trio even treated Keith to a cake and banner, which he very much appreciated, and shared photos of the sweet display on social media.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.