Nicole Kidman pays touching tribute to Keith Urban while out in Australia The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday and Faith with the country musician

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are incredibly supportive of each other and both have been busy with some exciting work projects during the past few months.

Most recently, Keith announced the release of his new album, The Speed of Now Part 1, and over the weekend, the Big Little Lies star made sure her fans knew just how much she enjoyed listening to her husband's latest music.

Taking to Instagram, the Nine Perfect Strangers star shared footage of her beautiful view in Byron Bay, which was accompanied by Keith's track With You.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and her daughters surprise Keith Urban

"Sound on… and all the way up. Listening to With You with this view @keithurban," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet tribute, with one writing: "You man has a way with music, just the best," while another wrote: "How good is his new album?"

A third added: "Breathtaking view! Love this song on The Speed of Now Part 1! Love the whole album. Keith is a musical genius, I love you and Keith."

Nicole Kidman paid a sweet tribute to Keith Urban as she played his music while admiring the view

Nicole has been keeping just as busy as her husband, and has been filming Nine Perfect Strangers over the past few weeks, in which she is both starring in and helping to produce.

The actress is no doubt happy to be spending time in her native Australia, where her mum and sister live.

Nicole and Keith arrived in Australia in July, along with their daughters Sunday and Faith, who are being homeschooled by their parents during the pandemic.

Nicole and Keith share daughters Sunday and Faith

Keith flew back to Nashville to host the ACM Awards in September, and while Nicole stayed in Australia, she showed her support for her husband by streaming the show from her laptop.

Nicole and her family are used to travelling around the world together, and have homes in Nashville, London, LA and New York.

In an interview published in HELLO! in August, she reflected on how the pandemic has transformed their lives.

The celebrity couple split their time between Australia, Nashville and London

"We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant of the movies," she said.

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

