Jamie Oliver's latest hair photo divides fans The dad-of-five certainly looks different!

Jamie Oliver usually wears his hair in a short style that's easy to manage (and cook with), but he showed off a very different look on social media this week!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the star posted a throwback snapshot of himself alongside fellow chef Gennaro Contaldo.

MORE: Jamie and Jools Oliver share rare video inside jaw-dropping kitchen and dining room

The pair appeared to be sitting on a plane, and while Gennaro sported a stylish hat, dad-of-five Jamie's hair was styled in long spikes, which he accompanied with a bemused expression.

The 45-year-old captioned the hilarious image: "I’ve lost @gennarocontaldo where has he gone?! If you’ve seen him please send back to me I have porchini and pasta to make jo xx."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie And Jools Oliver confirm exciting news

Gennaro was quick to comment, replying: "I’m still here! But what’s with the hair @jamieoliver?? Can’t wait to cook pasta with porcini!!"

SEE: Jools Oliver shares fabulous throwback photo of daughters' matching outfits

MORE: Jools Oliver shares emotional video with her fans

Jamie's other followers were also keen to add their responses to his unusual new look, although they couldn't seem agree whether it was more funny or worrying!

One commented: "Your hair Jamie. Why?" Others chimed in: "So funny," "Liking the hair m8," and: "Jamieeee are u ok????"

The Keep Cooking Family Favourites star has been having a fun week, having shared a sweet video of his oldest son Buddy, nine, making healthy Halloween snacks a few days ago.

Jamie surprised fans with his spiked hair photo

Jamie also wrote a heartfelt message of congratulations to former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry, who was made a Dame for her services to broadcasting.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the celebrity chef shared a sweet photo of himself posing with Mary and called her a "truly wonderful lady" and an "inspiration".

READ: Jamie Oliver dedicates surprising message to wife Jools

He wrote: "I know I'm late to the party but congratulations to Mary Berry for her Damehood!!" he wrote in the caption.

Jamie went on: "This is amazing, I'm so pleased for her. What a truly wonderful lady she is, such an inspiration, kind and hilarious with incredible energy. Big love Mary we all love you Jamie o x."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.