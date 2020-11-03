Jamie Oliver pays touching tribute to Mary Berry for this special reason The baking queen has been awarded a Damehood for services to broadcasting

Jamie Oliver is among the many stars who have paid tribute to Mary Berry following the news of her Damehood.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the celebrity chef shared a sweet throwback photo with the national treasure and called her a "truly wonderful lady" and an "inspiration".

"I know I'm late to the party but congratulations to Mary Berry for her Damehood!!" he wrote in the caption. "This is amazing, I'm so pleased for her. What a truly wonderful lady she is, such an inspiration, kind and hilarious with incredible energy. Big love Mary we all love you Jamie o x. X."

TV presenter Fearne Cotton took to her own page to share some throwback snaps, writing: "Congratulations Mary Berry on your Damehood. National treasure forever (not sure why Mary has me in a headlock here)."

The exciting news was announced last month, with Mary saying she was "absolutely overwhelmed". She was included in the Queen's Birthday Honours and will be rewarded for her services to broadcasting.

However, the 85-year-old cooking expert admitted that she had one bittersweet wish following the exciting news - she would have loved her late parents and brother to share the moment with her.

Jamie Oliver shared this lovely photo with Mary

"I am absolutely overwhelmed to receive this very great honour," she said. "For most of my life I have been lucky enough to follow my passion to teach cookery through books and the media. I just wish my parents and brothers were here to share my joy, as my only achievement at school was just one O-level in cookery of course!"

The star continued: "However, I am sure they are looking down and smiling. I will celebrate with my husband and family very soon."

