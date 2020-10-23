Reese Witherspoon teases major hair transformation - is grey her colour? The actress is normally blonde

Reese Witherspoon is ready to make a major hair change and she's asked her fans for help.

The Hollywood star, 44, teased her Instagram followers with several photos from a virtual hair makeover and it looks like she's considering going grey… or red, or pink, or blue!

Reese used a filter to show off several looks on Instagram Stories and asked her followers: "Should I try a new color [sic]?”

She then displayed an orange look, a blue one - which she described as "cookie monster vibes" - light pink locks and Reese even went grey!

The latter was her favourite and she captioned it: "I'm kinda into this."

Reese favoured her grey hair

Reese rarely veers from her blonde tresses, although has been a brunette for a few movie and TV roles.

She recently delighted fans when she reunited with her Legally Blonde co-stars for the first time in 20 years.

Reese shared a sneak peek of the pre-recorded virtual gathering on her Instagram ahead of the full thing which will air on Hello Sunshine's Youtube channel on 23 Oct.

Is blue her colour?

The group includes Selma Blair, Holland Taylor, Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge and fans will be able to watch them reminiscing about the hit 2001 movie.

Legally Blonde 3 is now in the making too, with Mindy Kaling at the helm of the project.

Reese as a red-head is bold

Reese will take on her original role as Elle Woods and her production company, Hello Sunshine, will also co-produce the movie.

In addition to her jam-packed work schedule, Reese is also a doting mum to her three children, Ava, 21, Deacon, 17, and Tennessee, eight.

Pretty in pink

Her two older children are from her marriage to Ryan Phillippe and she shares her youngest son with her husband, Jim Toth.

Reese recently opened up about starting a family at the age of 23 and called it both "scary" and ultimately "life-changing" in the best possible way.

