Gwen Stefani is unrecognisable with short brown hair and Girl Scout outfit The star is a mum-of-three

Gwen Stefani, is that really you?

The Voice star’s wardrobe is normally anything but uniform so when she shared a photo in a Girl Scout outfit whilst sporting a short, brown bob fans went wild.

Gwen, 51, posted the most amazing throwback photo on Instagram earlier this year and she could not have looked more prim and proper if she tried.

Her iconic platinum locks were replaced with a cute brunette do and she wore her Girl Scout uniform with pride.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's daily diet: What she eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton love story

Gwen - who also sported a neat cardigan and red sandals - was stood alongside her dad, Dennis, and her younger sister Jill.

Fans branded the photo "adorable" and wrote: "Little Girl Scout uni - so cute."

Gwen grew up in Fullerton, California just outside of Los Angeles, and recently opened up about her childhood.

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares rare selfie with youngest son Apollo - and he's adorable

SEE: Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Oklahoma Ranch

Gwen looked adorable with her dad and sister

In an Instagram video she discussed the story behind her song, Just a Girl, and in the process revealed details of her upbringing.

"I have to really rewind. Like far, far, far back into the past to think of the story behind Just a Girl," she said in the social media video.

"I just literally started songwriting. I didn't even know that I knew how to song write.

"My parents were quite strict with me and I was living at home even into my twenties and I would have to come home and like, knock on my parents' door, and it was frustrating because I was older. You know what I mean?"

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton surprise fans with retirement revelation

Gwen is a fashion icon

"It got me also sort of paranoid about the fact," the singer added. "I can remember thinking 'wow, I'm in a car right now. I'm driving home, it's like one in the morning and if something did happen to me, I'm quite vulnerable, because I'm a girl'.

"Then you start to think, 'wow, maybe people actually look at me differently because I am a female'.

"So I just wanted to write a song to express how I was feeling in that moment and I never in my wildest dreams thought anyone would hear it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.