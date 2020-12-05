Gwen Stefani can make pretty much any hairstyle look great, but a mullet might be a stretch, even for her.

The star, 51, shared an incredible throwback photo with her fans on Instagram Stories on Friday and her short tresses are a far cry from her signature long, blonde locks.

Gwen was promoting her new single Let Me Introduce Myself Again on social media when she posted the age-old image.

In the snapshot, she was posing with her older brother - and former bandmate - Eric, and wore a sleeveless t-shirt.

Instagram fan page @gwenxg1000 had superimposed a copy of the artwork for her single into her hand.

Gwen dropped the news that she was releasing a new song, just the day before.

The tune marks one of Gwen's first solo singles since 2016 and will be available 7 December.

Gwen with her brother Eric

Her fiancé, Blake Shelton, also promoted his future wife's music news on Instagram and showed he’s fully supportive of her career.

The pair got engaged in October after Blake got down on one knee and proposed to her.

Gwen and Blake - who have been together for five years - haven't revealed details of their nuptials but there is every chance they will make a Oklahoma the venue!

Gwen is a fan of changing up her look

The country music singer has a ranch there and Gwen fell in love with it during the COVID-19 lockdown. She stayed there with Blake and her three sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six.

During a virtual interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gwen said that during quarantine they were surrounded by "exotic animals", which was in stark contrast to where she grew up in Orange County, California.

"Our nature was the beach," she said. "So to be able to be in Oklahoma and experience a ranch kind of vibe was something I never really had. It's been great, amazing."

