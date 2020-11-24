Gwen Stefani's latest appearance sparks concern from fans The star is newly engaged to fiancé Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani sparked a dramatic fan reaction on Tuesday after she posted a photo of herself on Instagram and there appeared to be something missing.

The star, 51, was posing in one of her signature edgy outfits on the set of The Voice and while her clothing caused a love-hate divide, it was her hand - or lack of it - which really caused a stir.

Gwen was smiling for the camera for the snapshot and had one hand on her hip and the other in her pocket. But at first glance, the one tucked into her jacket appeared to be completely missing.

"Maybe it's an optical illusion BUT your left hand looks like it's been chopped off," wrote one fan, while another said: "Ooohhh you're totally right!! Geez!! LOL," while a third commented: "Your [sic] right that kinda freaked me out for a second."

Sure enough, the baggy sleeve had obscured the fact her hand was safely tucked away.

Gwen teamed the oversized jacket with a sheer top, fishnets, ripped denim shorts and over-the-knee patent boots.

Many of her fans gushed about her look calling her "cute" and "a knockout" while some suggested she find a new stylist.

Fans wondered where Gwen's hand had gone

Gwen has never been afraid of a little controversy when it comes to her sense of style and is currently basking in the knowledge her new collection for her Anaheim Hillbillies line has been flying off the shelves.

Just last week she excitedly announced the drop of new designs and modelled a few of the pieces - which include comfy sweats, hoodies and baseball caps - in several posts she shared on Instagram.

Her youngest son, Apollo, embarrassed his famous mum by admitting on social media that she had been wearing the same clothes for two days straight.

Gwen and Blake are set to tie the knot

But Gwen held her hands up to the claims and simply said in the post she shared with fans: "Oopsie."

The No Doubt star will soon be searching for something a little more glam to wear - in the form of a wedding dress.

She's newly engaged to her fiancé, Blake Shelton, and we imagine she'll be dreaming up something pretty impressive to wear when she says, 'I Do'.

