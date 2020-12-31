Tom Hanks reveals his 'horrible' BALD haircut! See the photo The beloved actor has seriously changed up his look

Tom Hanks has unveiled a surprising new look – and it’s safe to say he is not a fan! The beloved actor made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show to talk about his upcoming project, a biopic on Elvis Presley, and revealed he had to make some big changes in order to play the late singer's manager.

Appearing via video link from Australia, where filming has recently resumed after a pause because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tom spoke about his portrayal of Thomas Andrew 'Colonel Tom' Parker in the movie, which stars Austin Butler as Elvis.

"Let me show you the horrible... I have to have in order to portray Colonel Tom Parker," Tom, who was wearing a baseball cap, told his host Graham via video link. "Check out this horrible – can you see that? Look at that thing!"

After unveiling his bald haircut, he then quipped: "I just scared the children. I want to apologise."

Tom Hanks unveiled his "horrible" hair cut on The Graham Norton Show

The biopic began production on Australia's Gold Coast in late January, but was halted in March when both Tom and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus. After the pair fully recovered from the virus in Australia, they returned to Los Angeles in late March, where they then continued to self-isolate.

Speaking to The Guardian back in July, the 64-year-old Oscar winner said that both he and Rita were now "fine" and hadn't experienced any lingering symptoms since their recovery.

Tom and Rita have been happily married since 1988

He shared: "Our discomfort because of the virus was pretty much done in two weeks and we had very different reactions, and that was odd.

"My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did. I just had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn’t concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes."

