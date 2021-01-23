Peter Andre looks so different bald – see photo The famous dad shared a photo on Instagram

Peter Andre revealed what he'd look like bald on Saturday, when he shared a YouTube thumbnail of his upcoming video, in which his wife Emily gives him a lockdown haircut.

If you look closely at the image, you can see that the doting dad has edited his head so that he appears to be bald – and the singer certainly looks different without his luscious black locks!

MORE: Peter Andre and wife Emily detail 'unpleasant' side effects of coronavirus battle

Peter's post comes days after he and Emily opened up about their "unpleasant" experience with coronavirus during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre suffering with extreme fatigue after contracting coronavirus

The 47-year-old singer admitted he was surprised by his symptoms as they weren't anything like he expected.

MORE: Peter Andre's daughter Amelia has the best reaction to incredible birthday surprise

Peter shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Peter Andre's wife Emily shares rare photos of mini-me daughter Amelia on seventh birthday

"It's quite unbelievable because everyone has different symptoms," he said. "I think one of the key things I wanted to say was don't ignore your symptoms because they are not all going to be the same, to the point where when I had symptoms I was absolutely convinced that I didn’t have the virus."

Emily, 31, added that even she didn't think Peter had the virus, saying: "It just wasn’t textbook how it presented, it was a lesson to both of us to be vigilant of your symptoms."

Peter and Emily opened up

The mum-of-two, who previously battled the disease, is on the front lines as an NHS doctor.

Talking about his symptoms, Peter went on: "I didn't have a temperature, I had body aches, I had a cough but it wasn't as persistent as what I had been told but it was persistent enough that I went and got a test.

"The key thing about that was, once I went and got the test, we self-isolated for ten days so we knew once we got that positive result that in that ten days we could not infect anyone else."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.