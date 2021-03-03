Kate Hudson sparks huge reaction with blue hair throwback The daughter of Goldie Hawn shared a clip on Instagram

Kate Hudson delighted her fans when she shared a throwback clip of herself with blue hair!

The actress was reminiscing about her 2009 film, Bride Wars, in which she starred as Liv Lerner alongside Anne Hathaway.

The film tells the story of two childhood best friends who become sworn enemies in the run-up to their respective weddings as they race to get married before the other.

The clip that Kate shared was of herself as Liv, sat in a salon as the hairdresser unveils her new colour, only for it to be blue instead of blonde after the dye was sabotaged by Anne's character Emma Allan.

Captioning the clip, Kate said: "When you realize it’s already March again... #BrideWars." Her fans loved the throwback, with many complimenting Kate on her performance and agreeing that the blue hair suited her.

"I thought that color looks awesome on you, btw. Your reaction in this scene was priceless!!!" wrote one. A second added: "I need to watch this again. Great film!" A third said: "This is my favourite movie! You also look gorgeous."

Fans loved Kate with blue hair

Kate's trip down memory lane comes after she was joined by her whole family to mark the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Despite not winning an award, the Music actress celebrated the ceremony alongside her mum Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, her brother Oliver Hudson, her partner Danny Fujikawa and their two-year-old daughter Rani Rose, and her older children, sons Ryder, 17, and nine-year-old Bingham.

Kate Hudson had a solo afterparty following her family's departure

And the party didn't stop when everyone headed home. Kate, 41, later took to Instagram to share a candid snapshot of herself lying on the stairs and holding a glass of champagne.

"Parents left, kids went to sleep and I had an afterparty for one!" she wrote, before thanking Bulgari for the incredible emerald jewellery she wore on the night.

