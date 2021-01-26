Kate Hudson embraces her natural curly hair – and she looks gorgeous The actress went back to her Almost Famous days

Fans may be used to seeing Kate Hudson with poker-straight hair or her blonde tresses slicked back into a ponytail. But earlier this week, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star embraced her natural curls.

Kate rocked her California beach waves as she stepped out in an orange face mask, appearing with slightly damp hair. She still managed to look as radiant and gorgeous as ever as she kept her makeup to a minimum and dressed down in sportswear.

"Wavy Katie," the actress captioned her selfie.

Goldie Hawn's daughter has previously opened up about being teased at school for her "lion" mane. Speaking to Huffington Post, she said: "When I was about 16, I had really long, long hair. They used to call me a lion in high school, because I didn't realize my hair was curly.

"I'd always brush my hair, and I'd have this strangely poufy hair. It wasn't frizzy, just poufy, but it looked like a lion's mane. It wasn't very attractive."

Kate showed off her natural curls

The Almost Famous star added: "At the time, Meg Ryan's little hairdo was popular, so I decided to chop all my hair off. I did it, and I came out of the salon. They blew it out, and I was so happy. I felt like I had all this weight lifted off of me. Then the next day I washed my hair, and I realized I had curly hair.

"I had a helmet. I looked like Annie. It was horrible. I could not blow out my own hair and it would get really puffy. I could never get it super straight. Now I think we have better tools to straighten it, but at the time, it was a nightmare."

The busy mum-of-three has mastered the topknot

Kate, who like most of us has spent a lot of time at home, has gone for quick and easy hairstyles over the past several months. The mum-of-three has mastered the art of the effortless topknot and the occasional air-dried hair, or wet and wavy style. She's no stranger to switching up her look and even got a buzz cut for her role in the movie, Sister.

"The shaved head was awesome," Kate previously said at a London event for her Fabletics brand. "I didn't think I'd love it so much. The connection to it [her hair] was powerful and I wasn't prepared for that. It's so liberating."

