Kate Hudson's gorgeous new sleek hairdo sparks fan frenzy

Kate Hudson is typically seen sporting a slight wave or full-on curls – but she blew fans away rocking a super sleek new look on Thursday.

The daughter of Goldie Hawn looked gorgeous after transforming her hair with the help of a pair of straighteners.

Posting a cute Boomerang on Instagram of herself blowing a kiss to the camera, Kate displayed a glowing face and a head of thick, luscious hair!

Worn down and straight, Kate's hair looked sensational as it fell well past her shoulders. Opting for a side parting, the actress' mane looked to be much lighter in colour too, with Kate now sporting an almost white blonde hue instead of her usual honey tones.

Fans were seriously in awe of her new look, with one gushing: "Love your new hairstyle." A second said: "Love the hair and makeup," and a third added: "Love love love the long hair on you."

Kate looked gorgeous with her straight hair

It's not the first time Kate has wowed fans with straight hair. Back in March, she dazzled her followers after unveiling a similar look to film a secret project.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Kate filmed herself exiting a trailer, wearing a face mask and a black polo jumper. As the wind picked up, Kate's hair looked gorgeous blowing in the breeze – and it was so long!

Falling almost waist-length, Kate's golden locks looked so thick and healthy – although, it's possible the actress had a helping hand from some hair extensions at the time.

Kate typically sports wavy hair

Kate's hair transformation comes after she made a bold fitness fashion statement on Wednesday with an outfit that was light-years away from her retro favourites.

The Fabletics founder, 42, stunned in her lycra workout gear which included turquoise leggings and a black low-cut top. But it was her look from the neck up which was seriously futuristic.

Kate wore a black face mask and wrap-around black glasses with a silver trim. Her fans couldn't believe she worked out in a mask and also commented on her eyewear. "Your shades, Kate!" wrote one, and another added, "glasses. Love them".

