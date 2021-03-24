Kate Hudson wows with straight hair transformation - and it's so long The Almost Famous star looked amazing!

Kate Hudson showed off a very different hairstyle this week – and she looked like a total goddess!

The daughter of Goldie Hawn underwent a hair transformation, displaying a sleek, straight 'do on Tuesday. Usually, Kate sports a slight wave or full-on curls, but she opted for a change to film a secret project.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Kate filmed herself exiting a trailer, wearing a face mask and a black polo jumper.

WATCH: Kate Hudson reveals private sauna at $5.5million home

As the wind picked up, Kate's hair looked gorgeous blowing in the breeze – and we can't believe how long it is!

Falling almost waist-length, Kate's golden locks looked so thick and healthy – although, it's possible the actress had a helping hand from some hair extensions.

Kate looked gorgeous with her new straight hair

Kate's outing comes after she delighted fans with a rare photo of Kurt Russell during a day out at the golf course with his granddaughter Rani Rose, two.

In the pictures shared on Instagram, Kurt was pictured teaching Rani how to hit the ball. Kate wrote alongside the images: "He's a real good Grand Pa."

Kate showed off her new 'do for a secret project

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one writing: "That's so sweet!" while another wrote: "You have an amazing, funny, sweet family." A third added: "These will be her special memories!"

Kurt and Goldie have been together for 39 years, and the actor has raised Kate and her brother, Oliver Hudson, for the majority of their lives.

Kate has naturally curly hair

The pair affectionately call him Pa, and often speak about their close relationship on their popular podcast, Sibling Revelry.

Earlier this month, Kurt celebrated a milestone birthday when he turned 70, and the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star paid a heartfelt tribute to him on social media, which was posted alongside a throwback picture of the entire family.

