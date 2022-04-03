Al Roker provides unexpected glimpse into his look in new video The NBC host is as recognizable as can be

Al Roker has become one of the most beloved members of the Today family, especially recognizable for his quirky glasses and his bright, constant smile.

The television personality gave fans a glimpse into the upkeep of another part of his appearance with an unexpected new social media clip, however.

He posted a video of himself in a barber's chair with his head covered with shaving cream as he got a close shave.

"Getting a fresh #headshave at @shantl.co to get ready for the week," he simply wrote as he filmed himself getting the shave, looking as calm as could be.

Fans instantly took to the comments to show their support for the look, with one writing: "Happy self care Sunday AL," and another saying: "Nice. Dapper as always Mr. Roker."

Al shared a clip of himself getting a head shave

A third added: "Wow! You look so serious. Of course, if someone was moving a razor over my head, I probably would look serious, too," and one even commented: "How handsome. Soaped up and all Al."

The NBC star is quite candid with his social media fans and followers, especially when it comes to aspects of his personal life.

Al has been frequently deemed an "inspiration" by his many adoring fans and followers for sharing candid updates regarding his health and his determination to overcome adversity.

He recently revealed that his efforts with exercise and healthy eating had paid off big time when comparing his pants from before his drastic weight loss to now.

The NBC star shared a previous update on the state of his health

He told his followers: "Hard to believe it was 20 years ago today, I wore these size 54 Levi jeans to my #gastricbypass at 340 lbs and here I am today. It's still a struggle but I'm never going back. I have setbacks and struggle every day, but I never forget how far I've come."

