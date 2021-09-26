Katy Perry shows off dramatic hair transformation for loved-up night out with Orlando Bloom 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom called in the babysitters on Saturday so they could attend the star-studded opening gala for The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. All eyes were on the gorgeous couple - and especially Katy's new hair transformation.

Katy, 36, has been blonde for quite some time, but she decided to go over to the dark side for the starry event and we're loving the new look. It's not yet known whether a wig was used to create the colour switch-up or whether this is more of a permanent change, but regardless, Katy looked incredible while rocking an Amy Winehouse-style beehive, and a side-sweeping fringe.

A close-up shot of Katy Perry's hair and makeup

Orlando and Katy have been engaged since Valentine's Day 2019, and they looked very much in love as they giggled with one another on the green carpet.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry pose for the photographers

The 44-year-old Lord Of The Rings star sported a freshly shaven face and had his brunette hair slicked back.

The event was packed with the biggest stars - and one of which was singer songwriter and actress Lady Gaga. Katy Perry got to show off her new hairdo to her friend Lady Gaga.

Katy Perry and Lady Gaga posed up a storm

The pair reconciled on the green carpet, obviously overjoyed to see one another after such a long time.

Lady Gaga was beaming with joy to bump into Katy on the green carpett

The pair both dressed to impress. While Katy Perry opted for a leather shift dress and strappy black sandals, Lady Gaga wowed in a velvet floor-length gown with an exaggerated powder blue shawl.