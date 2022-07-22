Frankie Bridge looks unreal following incredible hair transformation The former Saturdays singer debuted her look during the week

Frankie Bridge was the picture of elegance on Wednesday evening when she arrived at ITV's summer party in a jaw-dropping slinky dress.

But it wasn't just her stunning frock that got her fans talking, as she also debuted a sleek new hairstyle. The singer had styled her glossy tresses into a chic messy bun, allowing beachy waves to fall down and frame her pretty features. And the look wasn't a one-off, as the star, who normally has straight hair, kept it as she posed on her Instagram Stories.

In the snap, the mum-of-two revealed that the family would soon be going on holiday, as she teased: "The Bridges are off on an adventure."

Frankie looked phenomenal in the photo, wearing a white crop top and matching blouse, alongside a baggy pair of trousers and trainers.

And she had her hair effortlessly styled into her new 'do with her tresses coming down to touch the tip of her shoulder.

Frankie is jetting off

Frankie has remained relatively tight-lipped about where the family will be vacationing, but it appears to be a faraway location as she shared a snap of her preparation for a "long haul flight".

The star had brought with her a wide variety of skin products, as well as a refreshing face mask.

At the ITV party, Frankie was a vision of beauty in a classic black tube dress complete with plunging sweetheart neckline, invisible back zip and sleek tapered skirt.

She debuted her new style on Wednesday

Frankie's feminine silhouette looked incredible in the slick gown, elevated with a pair of strappy black heels. Letting her dress do all the talking, Frankie chose not to accessorise her ensemble.

Earlier this week, the former Strictly finalist swapped her feminine floral dresses and satin suits for a pair of black gym leggings.

The presenter added a grey sweatshirt, a large leather quilted tote bag with gold logo detailing and a black baseball cap.

