We're seriously impressed with Nadia Sawalha's simple curly hair hack The Loose Women star's hack is so easy

Nadia Sawalha often shows off her natural curls on Loose Women, but it turns out there is very little styling required to achieve her look. Want to know how? It's so simple.

Instead of spending hours with a curling iron or relying on expensive hair products, Nadia revealed the secret to her curls is a T-shirt! Sharing her hack on Instagram, the TV star walked fans through her hair tutorial, starting with washing her hair in the bath.

After explaining that she used to have "pure natural ringlets...that I never had to do a single thing with", she said: "I have found a way to get my curly hair back." Nadia shampooed her hair and went on to use Bouclème Curl Conditioner which includes argan oil, aloe vera leaf and virgin coconut oil and is currently in the sale for £11.39.

The Loose Women star revealed she uses a T-shirt to dry her hair

Holding up the bottle to the camera, the 55-year-old said: "That, compared with the new way I dry my hair – a T-shirt – I just get great results." Nadia smoothed the conditioner throughout her hair, starting at the ends and working up towards the scalp, and didn't rinse it out.

"Hair sopping wet, that's what you need. Do not in any way dry it, fiddle with it, brush it, comb it, nothing," Nadia explained, before finding a rough parting with her fingers. She continued: "Then get a T-shirt and squeeze, get right into the roots." Simply scrunch the water out of your hair in an upward motion, leave it and voila!

Nadia leaves the conditioner in her hair after washing it

Nadia showed off the finished results once her hair had dried and we are seriously impressed. With her brunette hair falling in thick, bouncy curls, she said: "I have not got my curlers out, I haven't done a single thing to it apart from leave it to dry."

Fans were delighted to find out the secret to Nadia's curls, with one writing: "Oh my goodness, your hair looks amazing, I’m definitely going to do this as I’ve got a curl in my hair." Another added: "Your curls always look great," while a third commented: "Oh I’m so jealous of your gorgeous curly hair!!! Beautiful!"

