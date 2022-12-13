Patrick Dempsey looks so different after shaving off his curly hair – fans divided The Grey's Anatomy star still looks amazing

Patrick Dempsey earned himself a legion of fans during his role as Dr. Derek 'McDreamy' Shepherd on Grey's Anatomy.

Apart from his good looks, Patrick's luscious dark curly hair was also a major talking point so it's understandable that his decision to give himself a buzzcut has sparked a mixed reaction from his followers.

WATCH: Patrick Dempsey unveils buzzcut after shaving off his curly hair

The 56-year-old looked almost unrecognizable after shaving off his hair in a video shared by his wife, Jillian Dempsey, on Instagram.

In the black and white clip, Patrick can be seen running a pair of clippers through his much shorter 'do while sporting a neatly trimmed beard.

"Change is good! Have you ever buzzed your hair? Watch @patrickdempsey use clippers to eliminate the dyed hair from a character role and start fresh!" Jillian captioned the video, referring to Patrick's platinum blonde locks for his role in the upcoming movie Ferrari.

"P.S. My Roadie was standing by to help give it some edge for styling," she added.

Patrick's buzzcut divided fans

Fans had a strong reaction to the clip, with one responding: "This isn't funny Jill, you made him get rid of his hero hair." A second said: "NO! Not the fluffy McDreamy hair!" followed by two crying face emojis.

A third added: "Noooo, his hair is gorgeous. Why???" A fourth said: "McDreamy why would you do that to your beautiful hair?!?! I think this is more traumatizing than Derek's death."

Patrick's hair is already back to its usual curly style

It wasn't all heartbreak though as some fans loved Patrick's new look. "Looks great either way! Well, any hair would look good on him!" said one. Another wrote: "I've never seen it short and it looks just as phenomenal."

However, Patrick's fans will be happy to know that his hair has already grown out as the video Jillian shared on Monday was recorded after he returned from filming in Italy earlier this year.

