Catherine Zeta-Jones pivots with bold new hairstyle that turns heads

Catherine Zeta-Jones just addressed an age old question with her latest social media post while also debuting a brand new look.

The actress has forever been known for her jet black locks, perfectly falling below her shoulders usually in waves, or more slicked down, such as in her role for Wednesday.

However, for her latest project, National Treasure, she definitely went for quite the pivot, going fully blonde instead.

It definitely looked like Catherine was wearing a wig, quite a stunning one at that, which featured her in a blonde shoulder-length bob.

It featured dark roots that gave way to the sleek cut which framed her chiseled features, as she looked to be in character dressed in a black top, white pants, and a matching coat.

"Calling you all to give you a heads up! National Treasure: Edge of History premieres on Disney+ this Wednesday the 14th!!!! Do blondes have more fun?" she penned alongside her post.

Catherine sports a blonde look in National Treasure

The look divided fans, though, with one saying: "Mmm...too much Kardashian with this look. I prefer the CZJ look," while another was conflicted and wrote: "Love your hair but you are unrecognizable!!"

Many others were immediately enamored, with a third commenting: "Oh my god you look stunning!" while a fourth added: "OMG… I love this hairstyle and this hair color so much."

The Oscar-winning star has been sporting her signature dark do for press appearances, though, including when she dazzled at the National Treasure premiere last week.

While her ensemble definitely helped matters, as she sported a sequined catsuit with sheer detailing and a plunging neckline, her date was most likely her favorite part of the night.

The actress was joined by her son Dylan at the premiere

"We are on the way to the National Treasure: Edge of History premiere, with my special date," she said in a video clip she shared, panning over to reveal that it was none other than her 22-year-old son Dylan Douglas.

"I'm on the edge of my seat," he responded, and it was clear his mom was delighted to have him there on her special night.

