Kate Beckinsale divides fans with controversial video - and you should see her hair

Kate Beckinsale sparked quite the debate on social media with a video she posted on Friday - and you'll want to weigh in.

The British actress looked so different and you can see why in the video below, but it wasn't just her appearance which turned heads.

Kate was supporting Croatia in the World Cup and jumped around joyfully when they beat Brazil. However, fans were wondering why she was cheering the team along.

"Well done Croatia!! We love you," she wrote as her social media followers began commenting.

"Noooo babe... Brazil," one wrote, while another added: "Are you aware of how many Brazilian fans you have?" While others thanked her for supporting Croatia and more asked for clarity over why she was rooting them on.

Kate is currently in Croatia and explained on her stories that while England are her team of choice, she felt she should support the country she is working in.

Kate loves switching up her look

It recently shocked her fans by displaying a bloody and bruised appearance while shooting Canary Black.

In the snapshots, Kate had cuts on her face and bruised hands, she also wore a back brace as fans rushed to ask if she was ok.

"What happened boo?" asked one as another commented: "Ouch! Hope you're on the mend."

Kate showed off some cuts and bruises from filming too

Others added shocked face emojis and many wondered if she had been filming a new Underworld movie.

Kate recently surprised fans when she revealed a totally new hair style for her role in the film.

In place of her long locks, she was wearing a short, wavy bob, with a red hue.

