Meghan Markle's new slick hair transformation and products - get the look

The Duchess of Sussex turned heads last week when she rocked what has been dubbed the 'revenge dress' – but ardent fans marvelled at Meghan's new sleek hairdo.

On Monday, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry arrived in style at the Ripple of Hope awards in New York in the middle of a rainstorm. Harry protected Meghan from the downpour as she emerged from the car wearing her custom white Louis Vuitton gown and her hair looked immaculate swept back into a low, braided chignon. Despite the humidity, that night, Meghan's naturally curly hair remained impeccably smooth and sleek – and her hair stylist just revealed why!

Meghan's hair was styled with a centre parting and her long braid was tied into a neat bun, which showcased her delicate gold drop earrings. The style remained flawless throughout the evening as we saw when the couple accepted their award, and this is down to two special hair products.

Meghan's slick braided bun defied the NYC rainstorm

Taking to their Instagram Stories on Sunday evening, beauty and wellness brand and friends of the royal couple @highbrowhippie, shared the Serge Normant products used to achieve and maintain Meghan's new look.

Meghan debuts her look on the red carpet with Harry

A photograph captioned: "Perfect hair made possible by 2 of our best selling @sergenormant staples…" accompanied images of the 'Meta Sheer Dry Oil Finishing Spray' and the 'Meta Luxe Hair Spray With UV Protection', which will both soon be available to buy on Amazon.

This Instagram Story revealed the two key products used

Fans loved Meghan's new beauty look with one gushing: "That braided bun was EVERYTHING. One of my favorite styles on her yet. Bravo!" Another fan congratulated the stylist with a kind mention: "So elegant! Stunning job Serge."

Meghan's trusted long term makeup artist Daniel Martin, who appeared in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan and is credited for her wedding day beauty look also approved of her new hairstyle.

Daniel wrote: "Love you Serge!" and was among the hundreds of fans who liked the photograph of the royals making their red carpet debut on the eve of their docuseries.

