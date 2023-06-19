Christina Hall unveils her natural hair in before-and-after transformation - sparks reaction

Christina Hall has been praised for being 'real' in a new video posted on social media at the start of the week. The Flip or Flop star, 39, took to Instagram to promote hair extensions, Lush Locks by Latitude, and posted footage of her before and after wearing them.

The star is known for her long, blond hair, but her natural hair is straight and styled in choppy layers. The HGTV star received a mass of compliments from fans following the post, with many telling her that they thought she looked even nicer when embracing her natural hair.

"Thank you so much for your realness," one wrote, while another remarked: "I actually like your look without extensions!" A third added: "You’re real for sharing this! Not a lot of people in your industry would. Beautiful with, beautiful without!"

Christina recently shared another hair update on social media after getting her locks dyed for the summer. "Summer blonde," she wrote alongside the selfie in which her hair was worn loose around her shoulders. "Now I just need some summer."

It's an exciting time for Christina, who is gearing up for a milestone birthday next month when she turns 40.

This year is also a turning point for the star, following a difficult time last year as she faced a custody battle with her ex-husband Ant Anstead, who she shares her youngest son Hudson, three, with.

Christina opened up about the ordeal in an incredibly honest post back in May to mark Mother's Day. She penned: "Crazy how much life can change in a year. Last Mother’s Day I was in a very bad place.

"Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare - amongst other things.

"During all this we were momentarily displaced and in the process of moving into a temporary rental …During the stress of moving- I noticed the owners of the rental property left us this amazing care package on the kitchen Island… gifts for the kids, my fav champagne and a sweet note… at the time I was having the worst month so all of this meant SO much to me."

Opening up about her emotions, Christina continued: "I started crying when I saw it, and I didn’t want to upset anyone so I quickly went to hide in the first room I saw (the laundry room).

"Surprisingly, the owner of the rental happened to be in there grabbing some remaining items and she caught me off guard (I’m usually never vulnerable) but at that moment I was… I broke down crying and told her what I was going through and how much her gesture meant to me… she gave me a huge hug and told me she understood and what her and her blended family had gone through (similar situation to me).

"It felt so good to speak to someone who understood. When I think of this now it still makes my eyes water.

"What a gift from God that moment was. No one I knew could understand what I was going through so to meet someone who got it and who could talk me through it truly was life changing.

"Shortly after that things turned around and fell into place. I know I’ve made mistakes but I know what I’ve done right…

"I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I’m a good mom…. life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it. Alllll of it. Happy Mother’s Day, no matter where you are in life or what’s happening stay positive- It can all change in a year!"

