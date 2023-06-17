Flip or Flop's Christina Hall's major hair makeover revealed just in time for summer

The Christina on the Coast host will turn 40 next month

Christina Hall is soaking up the summer vibes and sporting a new look to go with it.

The Flip or Flop alum took to Instagram this week to show off her dazzling hairstyle, leaving her looking like a blonde bombshell.

Christina's longer, lighter tresses looked amazing and fans will, no doubt, be eager to recreate the look. "Summer blonde," she wrote alongside the selfie in which her hair was worn loose around her shoulders. "Now I just need some summer."

The Orange Country based TV host was referring to the 'June Gloom' weather they've been experiencing in southern California recently.

Not that she's letting it dull her spirit especially with so much to celebrate. She recently shared a family update as her oldest daughter, Taylor, 12, completed her school year and she was incredibly proud.

© Instagram/Christina Hall Christina showed off her new look on Instagram

In a photo shared on her Instagram Stories, Christina joined her husband Joshua Hall, her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa (Taylor's dad), and his current wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, embracing the pre-teen after she received a commendation from her school.

She also shared another photo of her daughter writing: "Last day of 6th grade. My beautiful girl. First year of middle school was a success: good grades, great friends and excelling in sports."

© Instagram Christina has been sporting darker tresses recently

The exes, who hosted the HGTV show Flip or Flop together, were married from 2009-2018, becoming parents in that span to Taylor and son Brayden, seven.Christina - who shares her youngest son, Hudson, with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead - is also gearing up for a big birthday.

On July 9, she'll turn 40, and she's excited for the milestone, telling People in January: "I'm approaching 40 in a few months and I feel like what I’ve heard is, in your forties, you’re the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."

© Instagram Christina is excited to turn 40 next month

Christina said she was "actually excited" for her birthday and has a big trip planned to celebrate. She added: "I don’t feel like I’m 40. Not at all. I feel like I’m 32. I don’t know what happened."

© Instagram Christina has three children

She also says getting older makes it easier to deal with criticism she receives for aspects of her personal life, including her divorces. "I think the older I get, the less I care," she confessed. "Usually the things that upset me are when people make direct statements about things they have no idea about.

© Getty Christina is married to Joshua Hall

"Sometimes that'll really irritate me and then I'll talk to [my husband Joshua] about it."She continued: "The thing is, people already have a preconceived notion in their head. You could literally show them the truth and they could still be like, no, that's not the truth."

