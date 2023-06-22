Katy Perry leaves fans doing a double take as she unveils bold hair transformation

Katy Perry has undergone some major hair transformations in the past – but her latest new look left her followers doing a double take.

The American Idol judge appeared on Instagram this week rocking some incredible baby bangs that completely changed the structure of her face. Katy shared a clip in celebration of a triple anniversary, which you can discover in the video below, but it was her hairstyle that really grabbed fans' attention.

WATCH: Katy Perry's hair transformation steals the show during special announcement

The Firework singer's raven locks cascaded down her chest in a straight blowout to accentuate her sculpted facial features. Her choppy micro bangs rested just below the top of her forehead and were styled with a slight curve to add dimension.

© Instagram Katy looks gorgeous with her baby bangs and long straight hair

Her followers glossed over her announcement as they went wild for her hair makeover, rushing to compliment Katy on her stunning new look.

One wrote: "Love the bangs so much!!!" A second said: "LOVE this hair. Love you." A third added: "Nice haircut", and a fourth said: "Like the bangs with long hair."

© Instagram Katy Perry debuted a new hairstyle that her fans went wild for

Katy is no stranger to bangs but she has favored a longer, fuller style in the past. She also experimented with baby bangs more than 10 years ago but with a short bob.

© Daniele Venturelli Katy Perry looked amazing with her blonde pixie cut in 2018

The Roar singer has boasted several different hairstyles and colors over the years. She has worn her hair in bouncy waves with blunt bangs, shoulder-length bobs, and various pixie cuts.

© Getty Katy has even tried pink hair

She's also modeled several different hues including electric blue, blonde, pink, purple, red, and ombre styles.

© Getty One of Katy's most famous looks is her electric blue hair

Last week, Katy marked the 15th anniversary of her debut album, One of the Boys, looking back fondly at her 24-year-old self and the start of what would become a life-changing journey.

"Happy 15th anniversary to my first musical child, One of the Boys!" Katy wrote in her caption, before noting: "I know omg the passing of time is WILD. She may be a young teen but has always had a bit of an attitude."

© Getty Katy Perry has experimented with purple hair

To her fans, she said: "Thank you to all the KCs who have stuck around since the Warped and Hello Katy days… [To be honest] I still think of myself as One of the Boys."

Accompanying the post, Katy shared some of the cover photos for the album, which saw her dressed in a red polka-dot sweetheart neckline crop top paired with high-waisted short-shorts reminiscent of a 1940s pin-up girl.

© Getty Katy has tried more than one hair color at a time

Fans were quick to reminisce over the impact the hit album had on them, with one replying: "ICONIC, LEGENDARY ALBUM!" A second said: "Loved this time in pop culture so much.

A third added: "One of the biggest moments in music history," and a fourth gushed: "Katy, you are an icon, then, now, and forever."

