Katy Perry stuns fans with Rapunzel-inspired hair transformation The American Idol star has been keeping a low profile since the arrival of baby Daisy

Katy Perry has been keeping a low profile on social media following the birth of her first child, Daisy, in August.

But on Monday, the Smile hitmaker delighted fans with a new Instagram post, and what's more, she revealed a whole new look too!

Orlando Bloom's fiancé shared a series of photos of herself on the set of the new series of American Idol, where she is reprising her role as a judge.

VIDEO: Katy Perry reveals adorable Daisy Dove name necklace

Katy looked stunning with a Rapunzel-inspired ponytail, which cascaded down her shoulders, styled in loose waves.

The star's look was created by hairstylists Rick Henry and Samantha Burke - who shared footage of Katy with her extensions in on her own Instagram account.

Katy Perry looked stunning with a Rapunzel-inspired hairstyle

Katy's fans were quick to react to her new look, with one writing in the comments: "Such an awesome look," while another wrote: "You look so beautiful." A third added: "Your hair looks so pretty."

The award-winning singer is no stranger to changing her hairstyle and has experimented with many looks over the years, and isn't afraid of change.

The Smile hitmaker has been keeping a low profile since daughter Daisy's arrival

In 2017, the star rocked a stylish pixie cut, and explained the reason for her "edgier" look during an interview on the Viceland series The Therapist.

She explained: "I'm really strong as Katy Perry and then sometimes I'm not as strong as Katheryn Hudson.

The award-winning singer's natural hair is bob length

"People like talk about my hair, right? They don't like it or they wish that it was longer. I so badly want to be Katheryn Hudson that I don't even want to look like Katy Perry anymore sometimes."

Since welcoming Daisy, Katy has been enjoying every minute of motherhood, and while she hasn't shared any photos of her baby on social media, she recently posted footage of herself wearing a sweet 'Daisy Dove' name necklace.

Katy and Orlando Bloom welcomed Daisy in August

Katy is yet to speak out about her daughter, but Orlando recently appeared on The Ellen Show, where he opened up about his daughter and their first few weeks together as a family.

The proud dad revealed that Daisy looks identical to him, but with Katy's blue eyes. He also revealed that he had scored major dad points after being able to sooth Daisy by chanting to her.

