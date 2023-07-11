Kaia Gerber showcases Malibu Barbie ‘blonde’ hair transformation

The Celine poster girl left the dark side for some beach babe blonde highlights

Kaia Gerber is currently revelling in the Parisian lifestyle alongside famous friends and faces. The 20-year-old opened the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show during Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly, and is now enjoying some much-deserved downtime.

On Monday, the daughter of Cindy Crawford was joined by actress Laura Dern and her daughter Jaya Harper for dinner at Bar Hemingway, in the Ritz, where she showed off some seemingly blonde highlights. The model looked lovely in a modest black cami top with choker neck detail as she gazed away from the camera lens.

Kaia, who has inherited her mother’s silky chocolate tresses, glowed under the atmospheric lighting of the humming haunt, which appeared to lighten her hair and that of Jaya’s. This was certainly a subtle change from the fully brunette locks she debuted during the Valentino show just days before.

The star opted for a natural beauty blend to highlight her career-defining facial features. A flawless complexion, a ruby lip and a smoky eyeshadow palette perfectly matched the moody vibe of the Parisian bar.

Laura, who shared the sweet image via social media, wrote: “Hemmingway Bar with these two,” prompting utter fan delight at the celebrity soiree.

“Favourite. Beautiful ladies,” one friend wrote, while another commented: “My favorite spot in Paris for a drink. So much history. So cozy.” Jaya added: “My girl,” with a string of emojis and Kaia wrote: “Adopted family.”

Earlier on during her Parisian vacay, Kaia was spotted leaving the Valentino show venue in a black mini dress featuring a tuxedo silhouette, a white collar, and a frontal halter neck style. She paired the striking number with some chunky leather boots and wore her hair down in a straightened, post-show style.

A crocodile green leather bag was effortlessly hooked over her shoulder for her runway-ready essentials as she left the wave of camera flashes behind.

Kaia shared a clip of the runway show via her social media page, writing: It’s Valentino baby - opening @maisonvalentino. thank you @pppiccioli & the entire atelier.”

Mother Cindy replied: “Couture but make it Malibu! Xo,” while Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli added: “Thank you @kaiagerber - it was such a moment!” with a sprinkling of heart symbols.

Kaia cruised down the catwalk in some glittering mid-wash denim straight-leg jeans, an unbuttoned crisp white shirt and some dazzling silver chandelier earrings. A pair of silver bow-clad point-toe heels completed her chic-as-chic-can-be attire.

