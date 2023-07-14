Florence Pugh surprises with fiery hair transformation at Oppenheimer premiere

The Midsommar star was a true tangerine dream at the eventful premiere

Bouncy blonde 1950s curls à la Don’t Worry Darling, messy cool-girl buns courtesy of Midsommar and now fiery auburn buzzcuts thanks to Oppenheimer – there’s not much land left to cover in the hair department for Florence Pugh.

She set the red carpet alight for the UK premiere of Oppenheimer at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Thursday night. For the eventful occasion, which saw cast and crew including Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy leave the venue to join the writers’ strike, Florence also opted for a sprinkling of *drama* - this time in the name of beauty.

Florence debuted a fresh tangerine buzzcut that offered up a zesty hair transformation. Her new crop coordinated perfectly with her auburn Valentino gown, which featured a billowing train, cut-out detailing, a halter neck style, a backless silhouette and a ruched waistband.

© Getty Florence Pugh attended the UK premiere of Oppenheimer at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square

The star completed her rust aesthetic with some simple silver hoops and a doll-like beauty blend. A flawless complexion, a touch of violet-tinged blush, a plum lip and a charcoal smoky eye highlighted the actress’ striking features.

© Getty The star debuted a fiery red buzzcut at the event

Sheer pioneer Florence recently made a statement (another statement) at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show in the dreamiest lavender gown featuring layers of fine tulle and an ethereal silhouette.

© Getty The Midsommar actress wore a rust-toned Valentino gown

The star, a certified Valentino poster girl, once again hit the dye in the name of high fashion, opting for a pink-purple buzzcut to complement her luxury attire for the Parisian show.

© Getty Florence has experimented with pink and orange hair in the last week

Florence and Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli have formed a close professional relationship across the years, with Florence sporting a plethora of outfits crafted by the brand’s design team for various red carpet events.

© Getty The stars of the movie left the premiere to join the writers' strike

The actress is known to bring an element of sartorial shock factor to her designer looks, yet never sacrifices sophistication while doing so.

Miss Flo did momentarily part ways with Valentino’s persuasion for the photo call for Oppenheimer at Trafalgar Square earlier this week. She looked beautiful yet contemporary in lapis blue mini dress courtesy of Moschino. The garment featured a blazer-style design, long sleeves and lapels complete with white contrast stitching and an electric blue hue.

