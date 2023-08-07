Billie Eilish's vampy hair transformation leaves fans speculating

Billie Eilish has changed her look up once again, causing her fans to speculate that she has new music on the horizon.

The Bad Guy hitmaker is known for her dark hair and chunky bangs, which she often dyes with bold colours. After sporting green roots followed by icy blonde, Billie surprised fans by donning a fiery red shade at the crown of her head, which slowly blended into her ebony locks.

© Instagram The singer showed off her new red colour on Instagram

They were styled into space buns with her fringe loose, while her red and black top tied in with the vampy colour scheme ahead of her Chicago Lollapalooza performance.

"Remember me?" she simply captioned the photo, and her fans went wild in response.

© Getty Billie rocked a red and black outfit onstage during Lollapalooza 2023

"Just fell to my knees. NEW ERA??!!!!" remarked one, while another equally excited follower commented: "OMG BILLIE NEW ERA??" A third wrote: "NEW HAIR = New album = tour = ME THE HAPPIEST PERSON ALIVE."

Billie sported her signature lime green and black hairstyle for years before surprising fans in 2021 and going platinum blonde. As well as tying in with the launch of her album Happier Than Ever, her hair change was prompted by her desire to hide from the paparazzi.

© Getty The Bad Girl hitmaker previously had green and black hair

"I couldn’t go anywhere with that [green and black] hair because it was so obviously me. I wanted anonymity," she told Elle magazine.

"I went to a park with a friend, and I was like, ‘No, I can’t take off my hood!’ I was terrified of the paparazzi and these stalkers I’ve had. But my friend was like, ‘Don’t worry: You’re okay. Nothing’s gonna happen.’ And I took my hood off, and I felt like a new person."

WATCH: One of Billie Eilish's most iconic haircut debuts

Billie continued: "I had no goal of 'This is going to make everybody think differently of me.' I’ve had different-colored hair and vibes for everything I’ve ever done. I wanted this album to have its own thing."

The process to go from black to blonde actually took several weeks, in order to do it safely, and Billie admitted she hid the transformation from fans by wearing a Halloween wig!

Billie said she "didn't feel sexy" with blonde hair

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she said: "So from black to blonde is a big thing and to do it right and to do it where you're not murdering your hair and keeping it healthy, I did the first process.

"And then waited like two weeks so that it could kind of heal and then again and waited two weeks and waited a week, and blah blah blah. I just knew it would have these processing periods where it would look insane.

© Getty Images The star often likes to change up her hairstyle

"And I didn't want to look insane, but I needed something quick. So I literally ordered a Billie Eilish Halloween costume wig," she continued, describing it as "the ugliest thing I've ever seen."

However, she later admitted to Highsnobiety that she "didn’t feel sexy" with blonde hair, and said, "people treated me differently."

