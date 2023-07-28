Steph McGovern hints at drastic hair transformation as summer holidays begin

Steph McGovern will no doubt be enjoying the summer break with her partner and their young daughter, both of whom are kept out of the spotlight, and ahead of their time together the presenter went for a major transformation.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-one revealed that she had headed down to the local hairdressers where she was preparing a big change to her usual look. Taking a photo mid-cut, Steph shared that she was moving away from her shoulder-length to something a lot shorter. "Going short for summer," she teased as her stylist went to work.

Steph's hair had already been shortened by the time she took the photo, but she also took the time to add a scissors sticker to the post, while obscuring much of her own face.

Steph showed off her new trim as she prepared to head out with a friend, Claire, as they waited for a train from Newcastle Central Station. Her new cut looked stunning on her, and her bold makeup, with bright red lip, helped her new locks stand out.

© Instagram Steph teased what was to come...

The star is currently taking a break from her hit Channel 4 show, Steph's Packed Lunch, in order to spend the summer break with her daughter, who will be on school holidays, and her partner.

Steph confirmed the break earlier in the month, and also revealed how much she was looking forward to spending time with her family. "This time last week……finishing our last @packedlunchc4 show before the summer hols (we're back 4th Sep)," she shared. "Miss the show but loving hanging out with my family more (most of the time)."

© Instagram Steph proudly showed off her new locks

In her photo, Steph looked dynamite in a fitted trench coat that she had paired with some saucy sky-high red heels that matched her lipstick.

Fans were quick to react to the post, as one penned: "Awww, I really miss the show, but heyy September will be here like a flash, then it's all about getting ready for Halloween. The shops have all the Halloween stuff in, enjoy your summer holidays you deserve it," while a second added: "Enjoy your break but September can't come soon enough."

© Getty Steph can sometimes have very long hair

A third commented: "Family times are precious memories," while a fourth said: "We miss you have a lovely summer and break," and a fifth wrote: "Have an amazing break! Super deserve it!"

Steph hasn't revealed whether she'll be treating her family to a holiday or whether they'll stay at home over the summer break, but earlier in the month she treated fans to a rare insight into her life with her young daughter.

The star keeps her family out of the spotlight

Taking to Instagram Stories, the TV presenter, 41, posted a sun-drenched photo of her three-year-old girl exploring a sandy beach. She still made sure to keep her daughter's identity private, obscuring her face with a large red heart emoji.

In the snapshot, fans and friends could just about make out Steph's daughter's little legs in addition to her tiny footprints leading towards the sea. Captioning the image, Steph gushed: "Lush beach day with my little girl."

Steph will no doubt be looking forward to her family time

Last year, Steph revealed why she decided to keep her family out of the limelight, explaining: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them. My daughter has no choice and my partner's not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinions of others."