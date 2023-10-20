Fringeless Claudia Winkleman looks unrecognisable with blonde curls in unearthed photo

Whether she's presenting Strictly Come Dancing or making a red carpet appearance with her husband, one part of Claudia Winkleman's look that is guaranteed is her famous glossy dark fringe.

The TV presenter has sported her jet-black shoulder-length hair for years, styled poker straight or with a soft wave with chunky bangs framing heavily lined eyes. So when a throwback photo taken in 1995 revealed Claudia's signature look had been replaced with fringeless bronde locks – the perfect balance between brown and blonde – it likely came as a shock to her fans!

Claudia looked radiant with shoulder-length light brown tresses, accented with blonde highlights, which she wore in a deep side parting to accommodate her amazing natural curls.

Today, the quirky fan favourite has formed the perfect double act alongside her statuesque blonde co-host Tess Daly, who opts for classic beauty looks, and fans love the eye-catching duo.

© Rex The Strictly star looked unrecognisable

After settling on her preferred hairstyle, Claudia has no plans to make any dramatic transformations in the future – especially when it comes to her fringe. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the mum-of-three explained: "I haven't seen my forehead for about 15 years. I don't even know what's under my fringe - there could be squirrels, parrots - I've got no idea.

"But no I can't imagine ever getting rid of it."

Claudia has been an advocate of the virtues of a good old fake tan for years now, and the BBC presenter has even factored the treatment into her Strictly Come Dancing beauty regime, which involves three professional fake tanning sessions a week. The star once declared: "When I’m orange, I feel better."

© Getty Claudia's evolving beauty look

Speaking to Grazia Daily in 2020, the Strictly presenter admitted: "Weirdly my hair is the least of my worries. I've only got my hair, that's what I'm holding onto, everything else has gone to pot. My attempt at fake tan was a disgrace. I woke up with a whole handprint of it on my face," she added in her humourous and self-deprecating way.

© Getty Claudia has long sported a chunky fringe

The hilarious mum of three has spoken about how it took her years to feel comfy in her own skin and find a look that made her happy. Claudia once described her experience, saying: "There is something amazing about your late 40s. In my 20s I was a bit angsty, in my 30s it was all about babies. But my 40s have been great, my late 40s even better."

Now the presenter-turned-author has hit her 50s, she has released a whimsical semi-autobiographical book named 'Quite. Love, life & eyeliner' and is generally loving life.

© Guy Levy / BBC Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are the perfect double act for Strictly Come Dancing

Claudia is sticking to what she loves and is encouraging others to embrace their looks too: "I don’t think anybody should hold judgment. I have three tans a week for goodness sake. I am burnt orange. I will use anything for my fake tan. I would use gravy. I have used mud before. I will use a brown Sharpie."

