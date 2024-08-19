Beyoncé waist-length platinum blonde braid is the coolest date night look we've seen

Beyoncé and Jay Z enjoyed a night off from parenting duties as they left Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, seven, at home while they headed out for a romantic dinner date.

The A-list power couple were seen slipping into ritzy Italian restaurant Lucali in New York City on Sunday night, with Bey keeping a low profile as she kept her sunglasses on.

© Backgrid/AKGS Beyoncé wore printed pants from Pucci at a dinner date with her husband, Jay Z

The upscale Brooklyn joint is famous for its pizzas and celebrity clientele. Jay Z even hailed the spot as his favourite in New York, telling Jimmy Kimmel the restaurant was the best place in the city for a thin-crust slice.

The Carters, who have been married since 2008, clash over Beyoncé‘s unconventional favorite pizza toppings of extra tomato sauce and jalapeños, however. "Have you explained that that’s unacceptable in Brooklyn?" Jimmy asked the rapper during his interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"She’s from Houston, first of all," Jay Z says. "They don’t have pizza there."

Beyoncé's date night ensemble

Amping up the glamour for her pizza date, the 'Cowboy Carter' singer looked divine in fit-and-flare trousers from Pucci, which were emblazoned in a 70s-inspired retro print.

Her feminine silhouette looked phenomenal in a fitted black top and waist-cinching blazer as the Grammy Award-winning star channelled sophistication in a silk headscarf.

© Backgrid/AKGS The singer debuted a platinum blonde braid

Most striking about Beyoncé's look, however, was the mother-of-three's waist-length platinum blonde Rapunzel braid. Adding face-framing details to her ethereal plait, Mrs Carter let delicate curls fall out her chic hair scarf.

It's not the first time Beyoncé has gone blonde. From golden braids to platinum blonde curls, the 'TEXAS HOLD 'EM' hitmaker has had her fair share of Barbie moments.

To perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards, while pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir, the singer dazzled with her most glamorous look yet, making her natural curls as voluminous as possible for a true goddess-like effect.

© Getty Beyonce performs during The 59th Annual Grammy Awards

And in 2023, Bey showcased her impeccable style with a full head of platinum blonde locks. Amid the major hair moment, critics accused her of trying to emulate Kim Kardashian with her platinum hair at the Renaissance premiere.

Her mother, Tina Knowles, fiercely defended her daughter against these accusations. "I am sick and tired of people attacking her," Tina wrote in a response that dismissed these critiques as rooted in jealousy, racism, and sexism.

© @beyonce Instagram Beyoncé has been rocking blonde hair for several months

She highlighted the history of similar styles among Black entertainers, referencing icons like Etta James, to underscore the authenticity and originality of Beyoncé's fashion choices.

