Catherine Zeta-Jones rocks bold hair transformation in must-see photo from over a decade ago

Catherine Zeta-Jones has a glittering career that stretches back for decades, and on Wednesday, the 'Chicago' star relived a major look from her past.

Alongside her Oscar and her BAFTA Award, the mom-of-two earned herself a Tony Award back in 2009 with her part in 'A Little Night Music'. With the 2024 Tony Awards taking place over the weekend, Catherine couldn't help but reflect as she shared an image of herself with her award.

The actress looked so different in her 15-year flashback as she styled out a sleek turquoise dress that hugged her svelte figure.

But the biggest change was clearly her hairstyle. Instead of her now signature long locks, Catherine had instead opted for bangs and she pulled the look off with ease.

© Instagram Catherine looked so different as she relived her Tony's win

The actress also had a slightly different colour, and instead of the black we know her for today, she decided to go auburn for her outing.

The 54-year-old is proving herself to be the queen of throwback photos and earlier in the year, she looked sensational when she shared a snap of herself posing in fishnet stockings atop a sports car.

© Getty Catherine is such a talented actress!

Catherine didn't share when the sizzling photo was taken, she simply captioned it: "Fast car." All eyes were definitely on Catherine in the image, with the star donning a black leather skirt and a tan leather top with a zip down the front.

Her trademark raven hair billowed behind her, and she completed the racy look with stylish heeled shoes.

© Dave Benett The star is married to fellow actor Michael Douglas

Speaking to Town and Country back in 2019 about her fashion sense, the star explained: "Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me.

"I'm always looking through her closet. She has this one thing, and it's absolutely crazy. It's this pink kimonoey coat, but it has this fur and these fringes. It's just so cool."