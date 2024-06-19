Princess Andre's ice-blonde locks take front and centre of incredible video

Princess Andre's hair couldn't be more iconic and her ice-blonde tresses took front and centre of an incredible new video shared by the teen.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the influencer, 36, posed up a storm as she showed off a number of beautiful pieces from her jewellery range, Sparkles by Princess Andre. In the clip, which you can see below, Princess' beautiful, cascading Rapunzel-esque locks couldn't have looked more perfect.

Princess Andre's iconic blonde hair takes front and centre of new video

"I love my jewellery [pink love heart emoji] Link in my bio [sparkle emoji]," she penned in the caption.

Unlike her usual natural curls, Princess opted for sleek straight tresses in the dazzling clip. As for her outfit, Princess opted for a navy blue jumpsuit and and cool, light blue denim jacket.

The update went down a treat with friends and fans of the model. One follower commented: "Gorgeous hair, stunning young lady," one wrote. A second added: "Stunning [heart eye emoji] your hair is the thing of dreams [smiling emoji surrounded by hearts]."

Princess' flawless hair looks

Princess has inherited her mother, Katie Price's, natural curls, and rarely deviates from wearing her waist-length curls in their natural state, but when she does her followers cannot get enough.

Last Sunday, Princess opted for a slicked-back ponytail when she stepped out at Soccer Aid. The look saw her locks dramatically parted in the centre and swept over her shoulder to one side.

© Instagram Peter Andre's eldest daughter is a fashionista in the making

Rather than keeping her curls, her ponytail was exceptionally sleek and cascaded all the way to her waist.

Last month, Princess switched up her hair look once again and opted for a glamorous Hollywood blowdry when she stepped out at Maya Jama's Beauty Works campaign launch party.

Princess rocked a Hollywood blowdry

The style looked so gorgeous on the youngster, the ends of her locks styled into elegant curls with copious volume at her roots.

"Your hair is beautiful & the dress is fab you look lovely princess," one fan commented. A second added: "Gorgeous [red love heart emoji]."