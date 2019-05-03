﻿
13 of Kylie Minogue's best hairstyles over the years

The star has tried all the hairstyles since the 80s...

Kylie Minogue blonde hair
Kylie Minogue has wowed us with all kinds of hairstyles over the years since first hitting our screens in Australian soap Neighbours in the 80s. We first saw the star with bouncy blonde curls, but since then the performer has tried out every hair look under the sun. Pixie cuts, chic crops, poker-straight locks and fiery-red styles – Kylie loves changing up her look.

 

Relive the Spinning Around singer's most memorable hairstyles throughout her career...

kylie seventies hair
In September 2018, the singer went for this retro seventies style at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018.

Kylie Minogue with blonde hair
We loved the star's rock chick look back in June 2018 when she attended the Stella McCartney flagship store opening party in Mayfair.

Kylie Minogue with curly hair
Remember this? Kylie revived her famous curls for a photoshoot with many fans commenting that she looked just like she did during her time on Neighbours in the eighties.

Kylie Minogue coloured hair
Kylie also loved to style her hair into looser waves. A centre-parting and blunt mid-length cut adds to the effortlessly groomed look.

Kylie Minogue with a side parting
Warmer honey hues compliment Kylie's skin tone. The pop princess teased her voluminous waves to one side for a glamorous red carpet look.

Kylie Minogue with brunette hair in 2011
Kylie is not afraid to experiment with her hair colour, and tried a sleek dark brown shade in 2011.

Kylie Minogue with a blunt bob
A blunt blonde bob was a drastic look for the singer.

Kylie Mingoue with a pixie crop after undergoing treatment for breast cancer
After undergoing breast cancer treatment, Kylie returned to the spotlight with a curly blonde pixie crop in 2006.

Kylie Minogue's hair in 2000
Kylie opted for a mid-length brunette hairstyle with face framing highlights in 2000.

Kylie Minogue with a dark pixie crop in 1996
Kylie has admitted that her father wasn't a fan of her dark pixie crop in 1996.

Kylie Minogue with red hair in 1995
The Australian singer was almost unrecognisable with fiery red hair and a fringe in 1995.

Kylie Minogue in Neighbours with a perm
Kylie became known for her tight curls when she starred in Australian soap Neighbours in the 1980s.

