Jennifer Aniston reveals the secret to her incredible physique at 47 The Friends actress looks amazing as she approaches 50

Jennifer Aniston has long been known for her incredible figure, and now she has revealed her secret – boxing! The former Friends star revealed she took up the sport in 2017 and loved it straight away, both for the physical and mental benefits.

"Last year I discovered boxing, and I love it. I have this trainer named Leyon, who I believe hung the moon," she joked during an interview with InStyle. Revealing it is the "longest workout [she's] actually stayed with consistently other than yoga," the 47-year-old said it helps her to feel "amazing". The actress explained: "There's something about the mental aspect of boxing — the drills, your brain has to work, you're not just sitting on a bike. It's amazing."

Jennifer Aniston has credited her toned physique to boxing

Jennifer also admitted boxing helps to release any pent up aggression. "Boxing is a great way to get aggression out," she said. "You get a mental release of all this crap you're taking into your ears and eyes every day and have little fantasy moments imagining who you're actually punching. I'm just grateful it's not actually the person, even though there's one person. You know what I mean. It's all good."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston hints at fertility struggle in candid interview

As well as following a dedicated fitness routine, Jennifer also eats a healthy diet, and previously said she starts each day with the same healthy meal. "When I wake up, I have warm lemon water and then I have a shake or avocado and eggs, which is one of my favorites," she told ELLE in 2016. "I sprinkle a little coconut oil on that. Sometimes, I'll have a puffed millet cereal with a banana or I'll do oatmeal with an egg white whipped in at the end."

The Friends actress looks amazing at 47

For lunch, she will have "some form of vegetables or salad with protein" and snacks on apples with almond butter or nuts. However, she doesn't deny herself the occasional treat, with "a really good pasta" being her indulgence of choice.

STORY: What is Jennifer Aniston's net worth?