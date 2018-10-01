Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford as you've never seen them before It looks like the This Morning hosts had a wonderful weekend!

Over the weekend, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford did something they have never done before – and it looked like it was a lot of fun! The This Morning hosts got dressed up on Sunday night to attend their very first Bollywood party, and were pictured on Eamonn's Instagram account posing dressed in traditional Indian costumes. "Just popping out for an Indian. Our first #bollywood party," the TV star captioned the photo. The photo went down a treat, and Eamonn and Ruth's co-star Saira Khan – who hosts Talk Radio with Eamonn and Loose Women with Ruth – was one of the first to comment. "Oh my Lord – you both so suit Bollywood – I love it," she wrote. Eamonn then replied to his friend, telling her: "@iamsairakhan learned it all from you!"

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford went to a Bollywood party

Eamonn and Ruth are one of ITV's favourite couples, and have been happily married since 2010. Last month, Eamonn paid a sweet tribute to Ruth – comparing them to another much-loved couple, Leon and June from Googlebox. Having interviewed June Bernicoff about the loss of her beloved husband Leon a few days previously, Eamonn noted the similarities between the long-married couple and himself and Ruth – writing on Twitter, "The more I talked to June this week the more I could see Ruth and me morphing into her and Leon." He later tweeted an adorable snap of he and Ruth happily sitting in armchairs, alongside a familiar shot of Leon and June. "See what I mean?" he captioned it.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes divides fans with parenting view

The TV couple have been working together for 16 years

READ: Eamonn Holmes reveals who his work 'bestie' is

The happy couple enjoy spending a lot of time together both at home and in work, and have been co-presenting for 16 years. And while they very much enjoy spending that extra bit of time together at work, Ruth has previously confessed that it can be a bit "dangerous" to work with her husband on This Morning. Talking to HELLO!, she said: "Eamonn is quite maverick and off the wall and a bit dangerous – I never know what he is going to do next. He doesn’t stick to auto-cue or script, but he challenges me and pushes me outside of my comfort zone, and I reign him in if he is being a bit too wild. We must be doing something right we have been doing it for 15 years now!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.