Barbara Windsor's husband reveals EastEnders star no longer recognises her own home The EastEnders star has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's

Dame Barbara Windsor's husband Scott Mitchell has given fans another update on the EastEnders star's health. Speaking on the BBC Radio 2 show on Wednesday, 56-year-old Scott revealed that his wife sadly no longer recognises her own home. "There's good and bad days," he shared. "The confusion does progress and that becomes a lot more stressful for her to live with and you as the carer to watch."

"At times very frustrating and irritable," he added. "It gets worse at night with Barbara it's to do with our house. She constantly asks me over and over again at night whose house is this, 'Is we staying here. Is this house I grew up with my mummy?'" The iconic actress was diagnosed with dementia in 2014, with her husband Scott confirming the heartbreaking news with her fans last May.

Scott has teamed up with his wife's EastEnders co-stars, Jake Wood, Adam Woodyatt and Natalie Cassidy to run the London Marathon. The group are hoping to raise money for Dementia Revolution, a charity which supports the Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer's Research UK. Scott previously explained how living with the disease has been a difficult battle. "She gets herself together for moments like that," he shared when speaking about taking her to the theatre. "When we go there something happens to Barbara when she's out. It's like her old self comes out."

However, in reality it's far from it. "Our reality is, for instance the last few weeks, her confusion is really bad," he added on Good Morning Britain. "I spend a lot of time explaining where we are. She has a lot of trouble identifying our house. She will say, 'Are we staying here tonight? Have we got clothes here?' That's the reality of what people living with dementia are going through." He continued: "I have a board where there's pictures of us from the beginning. She will suddenly say to me, 'How long have we been together'. I say, '25 years'."

