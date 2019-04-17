Chrissy Teigen hits out after being body shamed - and she has the best response Don't listen to them Chrissy!

Chrissy Teigen is known to give her opinions on social media, and has a mass of followers who love listening to what she had to say. So when she was cruelly targeted by a Twitter user who commented on her weight, John Legend's wife was quick to hit back. It all started after Nancy Pelosi posted a photo online of herself with Chrissy and John at the House of Democratic Issues Conference. "So thrilled to be introducing @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend at the House Democratic Issues Conference tonight!" she captioned the post. The user then made a series of comments about Chrissy's size, including calling her "Fat Teigen" and "Chubby Tiegen." They also said: "Tiegen likes to attack people, so I'm attacking her weight, chubby needs to get to the gym."

Chrissy Teigen was body shamed on Twitter, but she had the best comeback

MORE: The ONE thing Harper Beckham and North West have in common

Luckily, Chrissy was unfazed by the comments, and wrote in response: "I hate to say this but.. you are not a small person? Also I don't care about my weight sooo this does not hurt." The model's fans were also quick to jump to her defence, with one telling her: "So sorry you have to deal with pathetic insecure men, you are beautiful," while another said: "You are your family are plan GORGEOUS! A tiger is not concerned with the opinion of sheep."

Chrissy and John recently celebrated daughter Luna's birthday at Disneyland

Chrissy often talks about body image and is a positive advocate to promote a healthy attitude towards it. Shortly after she welcomed her son Miles, she frankly discussed her own insecurities with her body image after giving birth. In a video which was posted on Instagram, she zoomed in on her stretch marks, before telling her followers: "Guess these aren't just going to go away. This is my new body." She captioned the clip: "Mom bod alert!"

READ: Serena Williams' LA home is up for sale - take a look inside

Later, the 33-year-old took to Twitter to explain that she hoped the images of her body would help other women who are struggling with their confidence. She wrote: "Instagram is crazy. I think it's awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol' bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing." She continued: "Also I don't really call this 'body confidence' because I'm not quite there yet. I'm still super insecure. I'm just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.