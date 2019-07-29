Eamonn Holmes shocks fans as he reveals why he doesn't drink Good for you, Eamonn!

Eamonn Holmes can be the life and soul of any party without a hangover afterwards or any hazy memories, thanks to his decision to not drink alcohol. The This Morning host surprised fans after making the revelation on his good friend Kate Thornton's podcast, which is ironically called White Wine Question Time. While Eamonn did drink wine with his friend for the purpose of the interview, he tends to avoid alcohol altogether. "I'm even making you drink today and you never drink," Kate told Eamonn at the beginning of the podcast. "I never drink, but for you, I am going to make an exception," he said.

Eamonn Holmes has revealed that he doesn't drink alcohol

Explaining his lifestyle choice to Kate, the dad-of-four said: "I ask myself sometimes why I don't drink, as people think it's odd, but people never know that I don't drink. And the number of people who tell my wife that they went out on a pub crawl with me where I got lashed, Ruth knows that it never happened. I can honestly say I've never been drunk in my life, I've been tiddly a couple of times, but never out of control. And you say why? Well, one day I was on Radio 2 and I was interviewing a psychiatrist, and he said to me: 'Do you drink?' and I said: 'No, I don't,' and he told me it's because I don't like being out of control. I said: 'No, it's also because I have a fear of vomiting.' He basically said that it was a control thing as well."

MORE: Inside Prince George's football-themed birthday party

The star is often at events with wife Ruth Langsford

READ: Simon Cowell breaks down in tears after emotional reunion

As a result, Eamonn is always the designated driver during nights out with wife Ruth Langsford. During the podcast, Eamonn also reflected on his marriage to Ruth – who is also co-hosts This Morning with every Friday, and during the school holidays. The TV presenter opened up about how different they are when it comes to showing the affection, telling Kate: "The thing about me, is that I would say that I love Ruth far more than she loves me, but she would say, 'how do you know how a person feels?' She's more English, she's not like me, I am from a very emotional, very sentimental family, she's more stiff upper lip, she comes from an army family, but I totally believe that she loves me and adores me, but I would still think that I love her and adore her more."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.