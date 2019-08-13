X Factor star Louisa Johnson opens up about weight gain and recent health struggle She revealed she is on a new diet

Former The X Factor winner Louisa Johnson has revealed that she is suffering from food intolerances which have caused her to gain weight and start a new diet. She said in an interview with the Mail Online: "I've been diagnosed with all these intolerances over the past year and I'm just like, 'how am I going to cope?' because I've really noticed weight [has] just been going on so quickly. It never used to be like that for me, so that's like my personal struggle at the moment."



She added of her new diet: "The last year I've been really listening to my body and I've just noticed how much I've been bloating, and really uncomfortable when I eat certain foods and I didn't really know what it was. I went to see a nutritionist and I got tested for everything and I have an intolerance to dairy, which is my main one and gluten and wheat.

"So basically I'm on an anti-inflammatory diet which is really, really hard when I used to eat whatever I wanted, so I've been struggling with that, I'm such a fussy eater as well, so it's hard," she said.

Louisa also added that she's trying not to focus on her weight and that she often feels pressure to look a certain way - and recently, she stopped using photo-editing apps to alter her Instagram pictures.

The star memorably won The X Factor in 2015 and went on to release a number of hits, before deciding to part ways with Simon Cowell's music label in 2018. With an ultra-glamorous Instagram account, Louisa was often known for posting sultry selfies and outfit photographs, though she recently opened up to fans about showing another side of herself.

In July she wrote: "I really wanna use my Instagram to be more open and share my everyday life journey with you guys but sometimes I literally go to post something and I can't, I don't know what is stopping or holding me back but I just feel anxious whenever I post something a little too intimate, real or a little too 'me'… no one really wants to show their bad days on Instagram but I want to start letting people in to show people that it's normal."