Strictly judge Shirley Ballas reveals before and after photos following surgery The 59-year-old said she was concerned about her health...

Shirley Ballas has had a very busy week, returning to the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel just days after undergoing surgery to remove her breast implants. And she still looked absolutely fabulous in a chic tuxedo suit and forest green lace blouse - how does she do it?

After 17 years, the 59-year-old made the decision to have the implants removed due to fears that mammograms may not be able to detect cancer. In before and after photos, Shirley showed fans how her bust has changed from a DD to an A/B and said she is adjusting her wardrobe to suit her new figure. Speaking to Lorraine, she said: “I do feel more like myself. I’m still getting used to it – all the clothes are a little bit different now. It was a DD, now it’s an A/B, it’s quite a difference in bust size. Before they were heavy, they were weighted, there was cancer in my family, I was concerned about that.”

READ: Shirley Ballas’s Zara suit has Strictly viewers obsessed

On the subject of body confidence, Shirley was candid about how it has taken time for her to build the courage to have the implants removed, and praised how supportive her boyfriend Danny Taylor has been. "I definitely lack in self-esteem in my personal life. Not at all in my work. And I think since I met Danny that’s sort of grown now, it’s getting much clearer. I think gradually a little bit I’m getting there," she said. Her actor beau reiterated that her health comes first, stating: "I think what’s important is this is not about me. This is purely Shirley’s decision. But it’s that cliché, your health is your wealth."

Fans were quick to praise her decision and her work ethic on Instagram, with one commenting: "Hope you are feeling better Shirley. You did so well appearing on the show yesterday so soon after your hospital visit," while another wrote: "I can’t believe you have just had surgery- you look amazing. Don’t push yourself too hard just yet!"

MORE: Strictly's Karen Hauer talks about her 'eye-opening' year following Kevin Clifton split

She revealed it has been an "emotional week" but she never plans to miss a show, despite the pain she's in. "I made a commitment to the show and I wanted to see it through. I made a decision to put them in and I made the decision to take them out," the dancing judge told Lorraine. “It is [painful] and it was for the show and I chose to take minimal painkillers. Every day it will get better. About 6 to 8 weeks recuperation. I won’t [miss a show].” We bow down to you, Shirley.