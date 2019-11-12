Pippa Middleton enjoys rare night out with dad Michael and brother James in London Vogue Williams said the company changed partner Spencer's life

Pippa Middleton made a surprise appearance at the launch of The Clean Liquor Company, owned by Made In Chelsea's Spencer Matthews. Pippa was joined by her brother James and their dad Michael, who were not pictured at the London bash. The 36-year-old looked dashing in red at the glitzy event, and posed for pictures with Spencer, 31, and his partner Vogue Williams, 34. Pippa opted for a pair of slim-fitting, bright red trousers with a matching jumper and paired her show-stopping outfit with a chic pair of navy heels.

The Clean Liquor Company is a low-calorie, upmarket drinks range created by Spencer, which he has started with a 1.2 percent bottle of "clean gin". Speaking to GQ, the reality star explained: "You’d need to drink 31 clean gin and tonics to compare a single normal gin and tonic. There’s more alcohol content in bread."



In November, Spencer's partner Vogue Williams opened up about his new venture and revealed that it had helped him completely turn his life around. She also addressed his sobriety, and applauded him for all his hard work. In an Instagram post she wrote: "So unbelievably proud of my husband and best friend Spencer Matthews. He has always been incredible to me but to watch how he’s transformed his life over the last 18 months has made me love and admire him even more."



Vogue continued: "Since becoming sober he’s been working on his own project, the @cleanliquor company. I truly believe that the way we drink is changing and @cleanliquor is going to make a massive difference to so many people's lives including my own."

Speaking about the launch on Instagram, Spencer said: "Clean Liquor launches tomorrow. I can’t believe the day is almost here. It’s been such a long and personal journey and I can’t even begin to describe my excitement and pride in what we’ve created. Your messages of support and good wishes have been so humbling and really touched us - thank you."

