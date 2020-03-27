5 cheap treadmills to up your at-home exercise game

While we’re figuring out how to switch our gym routine to a home exercise one during isolation, we’ve been busy eyeing up the very best at-home equipment. Mats, weights and ropes can all help with a home workout, but if you fancy really pushing yourself, now is the perfect time to invest in a great cheap treadmill.

Running on a treadmill is a great option for beginners or seasoned runners, as you can control the pace, incline and recovery - and some of the machines are surprisingly cheap. Here are five affordable ones to start your workout off right:

Domyos T5D0B treadmill, £349.99, Decathlon

If you’re a beginner with your sights set on increasing your speed, the Domyos machine is a great option. With a speed range that raises to 13km, it’s surprisingly affordable and well-made. Even seasoned runners will probably find this is up to scratch for their needs.

READ: The best home exercise buys worth investing in

Reebok ZR8 treadmill, £399, Amazon

Reebok’s machine is one of the highest rated on Amazon. Shoppers love how easy to operate it is, plus it comes with presets for different challenges. It comes with soft landing technology, making it nice and quiet for running on - perfect if you’ve got a family keeping busy in another room.

Digital folding treadmill, £464.99, Amazon

This treadmill comes with an LCD monitor displaying time, speed, distance, heart-rate and calories, plus Bluetooth connectivity so you can listen to your own music as you run.

Sportstech F10 treadmill, £329, Amazon

Designed to be silent, this Sportstech treadmill is ideal for thos who live in a busy household. Probably best for beginners, it will speed up to around 10km and can even fold up for easy storage when you’re finished.

WalkSlim home treadmill, £335.39, Amazon

If you plan to use your treadmill for walking while you’re busy with other tasks, this could be the buy for you. The foldable design comes with wheels so it can easily be slid under a bed or sofa when you’re not using it - ideal if your space is small.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.