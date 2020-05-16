Who is Simon Cowell's son Eric? All you need to know about the BGT star's child The six-year-old is the only son of the BGT judge

Simon Cowell might be best known for his stern ways on the X Factor and BGT judging panels, but when it comes to his son Eric, the TV star isn't quite so grumpy. Here's everything you need to know about Simon and his girlfriend Lauren Silverman's little boy…

Who is Eric Cowell?

Eric is Simon Cowell's first and only child. Born on 14 February 2014, the music mogul shares Eric with his partner Lauren Silverman, who the six-year-old tot is often seen out and about with.

Who is Eric Cowell's godmother?

It won't come as a surprise to many that Eric's godmother is Simon's long time close friend, former popstar Sinitta.

Who is Eric Cowell named after?

Sweetly, little Eric is named after the BGT judge's own father, Eric Selig Phillip Cowell. Doting dad Simon said in 2019 that he had initially thought about naming Eric Simon – after himself – but decided to go for Eric.

What has Simon Cowell said about his son Eric Cowell?

It seems that Simon has big plans for his son, telling The Sun in 2018 that he intends for Eric to take over his multi-million-pound business one day. The father-of-one explained: "I look at things through his eyes now. I want to spend more time with him. I’m lucky because he likes the shows, so he comes down to them with me. I’m sort of training him up."

Has Eric Cowell appeared on the X Factor or BGT?

He might only be six, but Eric has already made his debut on the X Factor. Eric first appeared on the show in 2017, when he helped his famous dad out with the judging as he tucked into some satsumas. The young lad once again took the judging panel by storm in 2018, this time on BGT, and it seems that Eric has his eyes on his dad's job, telling Amanda Holden: "I am daddy's job now."