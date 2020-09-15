Nadia Sawalha is a woman after our own hearts. The Loose Women star was feeling down in the dumps about the new UK coronavirus rules banning people from meeting in groups of more than six, and so decided to embark on an epic cooking spree at home.

The star revealed she had decided to cheer herself up by rustling up an epic walnut cake – and we're so impressed with the results.

Nadia proudly showed off her three-tier creation as she posed in the kitchen of her south London abode, which she shares with husband Mark Adderley.

Nadia Sawalha unveiled her epic cake creation

The homemade creation boasted coffee-coloured buttercream icing on each layer and was decorated with walnuts adorning the rim.

Discussing the reason for her baking spree, she told fans: "Even though the cake and lasagne (swipe across) was blooming gorg I’m feeling a wee bit sad and anxious about the fact that the beautiful afternoon I just spent with my brood mum dada and sister will effectively be illegal again as from tomorrow ! WTH ???

"Having been locked away for the last week with no phone , news or social media it was the biggest shock ever to find out about this sodding 'rule of six'. I get that the ‘powers that be’ believe it is the right thing to do .... but it’s sooooo frustrating ... come on ...1,2,3 scream with me aghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

"How you feeling about it all ?? Do you actually understand the new rules ? #ruleofsix #sundayitis #coffeeandealnutcake #lasanga.

The Loose Women star has been beating the lockdown blues with cooking

"Ps I show you how to make these yum Yums on our you tube channel . Just search on you tube for the Sawalha Adderleys".

Nadia is no stranger to a culinary creation – although she has been known to suffer the odd kitchen disaster in the past!

Over the summer, the presenter amused fans by unveiling a supersize Yorkshire pudding. Revealing she had used bread flour instead of the normal kind, Nadia expressed her amazement at the sheer size of the "alien" bake.

Nadia lives in south London with husband Mark Adderley

Nadia captioned the post: "Oh my god! I only had bread flour and this is what happened to my Yorkshire pudding?! It’s an alien it’s so huge!!! Love it when you discover a brilliant new recipe by accident!! What’s your secret to a great Yorkshire pudding???"

We need an invite to Nadia's house ASAP.

