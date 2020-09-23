Brigitte Nielsen wows in swimsuit photo as she twins with daughter Frida The Red Sonja star is a doting mum to two-year-old Frida

Brigitte Nielsen recently shared the most glamorous swimsuit photo of herself during a fun afternoon in the garden with her daughter Frida, much to the delight of fans.

The Red Sonja star took to Instagram to post a snapshot of herself dressed in a pink one-piece with the word 'Mama' emblazoned across it.

What's more, her two-year-old was dressed in a miniature version of her mum's costume, which had the caption 'Got it from my mama."

Brigitte Nielsen and her daughter Frida in matching swimsuits

Brigitte's fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "You are looking so beautiful Brigitte," while another wrote: "Looking very good, both you and Frida." A third added: "Beautiful mama and princess."

Brigitte shares Frida with her husband Mattia Dessi. The little girl is the star's fifth child, and the couple's long-awaited baby. She opened up about their journey in an interview with The Guardian shortly after Frida's arrival.

Frida is Brigitte's fifth child

Frida and Mattia had endured a decade of IVF attempts and been told they only had a 2.5 per cent chance of success.

However, Brigitte gave birth at the age of 54, and she couldn't have been happier. "I was always like, 'I want to do it until there are no embryos left,' Somebody has to win the lottery," she said.

Until 27 weeks, Brigitte kept her pregnancy a secret, even from her own mother.

On becoming a mother later in life, Brigitte said of her daughter: "As of Frida, she'll say 'mom, you're an old hag,' and I'll say: 'Frida, I'm the best mom you ever had.'"

Brigitte shares Friday with husband Mattia Dessi

Frida celebrated her second birthday in June, which coincided with Father's Day.

To mark the special occasion, the doting mum shared a sweet picture of the birthday girl sitting at a Minnie Mouse-themed table, dressed in Minnie ears, while admiring a Disney-inspired cake.

"My little mouse. Happy second birthday, you've brightened my life since the day you born. Happy #fathersday to my adorable hubby too," Brigitte wrote in the caption.

