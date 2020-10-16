Kelly Osbourne is unrecognisable in new photo after 85lb weight loss She had elective surgery

Kelly Osbourne left fans doing a double-take after sharing a new photo of herself on Instagram and she looks unrecognisable.

The star, 35, showcased her 85lb weight loss in a snapshot alongside her parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and brother, Jack, and fans couldn't get over how different she looked.

The photos - which were taken to promote the family’s Travel Channel ghost hunting expedition - show Kelly standing up tall with a Chihuahua tucked under her arm and her purple hair pulled up in two neat buns.

Kelly recently revealed she'd undergone gastric sleeve surgery in 2018.

She told Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn that she didn't care who knew about the operation.

"I had surgery," she said. "I did it, I’m proud of it… I did the gastric sleeve."

Kelly and her family will star on the Travel Channel

Kelly went on to explain: "All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.

"I want to be very clear about this kind of surgery I had. I didn’t have a gastric bypass.

"The kind of surgery I had… if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction."

Kelly has been showcasing her weight loss on Instagram

Kelly - who has been open about her addictions in the past - added:

"What people don’t realise is, it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving and it makes you not emotionally eat which is a huge problem for me."

Kelly in 2018

In another snipped on her Instagram Stories Kelly revealed she’s lost so much weight she now struggles to find clothes to fit. She eventually had to browse the kids section!

