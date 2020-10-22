BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty revealed one of her fitness secrets on Thursday – running five kilometres in a very impressive 26 minutes!

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of herself covered in sweat after completing her run in the impressive time, Naga wrote: "Sweaty pic alert. Happy Thursday #5krun #26minutes #beyourbestself."

We love that Naga strives to always be her best self, no doubt we could all stay as motivated as the newsreader if we kept that motto in mind!

Naga shared her tips on Instagram

Naga is an avid runner, and often shares post-run selfies with her social media followers.

The famous journalist hit an impressive milestone earlier in the month, revealing that she had "felt strong" while running for the first time in a while.

Alongside a photo of herself looking fab, Naga told her fans: "Cooling down with my @bbcbreakfast buddies. It's been some time since I felt strong while running - today was that day - Felt good."

Fans rushed to the comment section to leave motivational messages for the 45-year-old at the time.

"Nice one Naga!" wrote one.

"Great to hear that you're feeling so good Naga," said another, with a third adding: "Awesome Naga!"

With all that support from her fans, it's no wonder Naga is smashing her workouts left, right and centre!

But running isn't the only way that she stays in shape.

Naga is also an avid golfer, and recently took up swimming, too!

She explained in May that she had started swimming despite previously hating it when speaking to Louise Minchin and BBC Triathlon presenter Annie Emmerson on the Her Spirit podcast.

Naga loves to stay fit

Louise steered the conversation towards Naga's sporty ways, saying: "What I've loved about you over the last couple of years is watching how adventurous you are, and the things that you've learnt. Shall we start with swimming? You've been learning to swim, haven’t you?"

The former Strictly star quickly bounced into action, and was delighted to talk about her newfound love of the sport, revealing that as a child she was a "rubbish swimmer" but adding: "We had lessons. We had lessons together, and we had a brilliant teacher, Holly, and she tapped into our competitiveness so that’s how she got us going."

