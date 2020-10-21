Rebel Wilson poses in dressing gown in stunning hotel room snap The Australian actress and boyfriend Jacob Busch recently enjoyed a trip to Mexico

Rebel Wilson and boyfriend Jacob Busch recently went away to Mexico for a romantic holiday, and the star shared some gorgeous photos from their stay.

On the last day of their vacation, Rebel posted a stunning snapshot of herself relaxing in their hotel room, wearing her dressing gown while eyeing up the room service menu.

What's more, Rebel looked stunning with her hair styled in loose waves, and a striking makeup look, including a smokey eye and a pink lip.

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson invites fans along to her first-ever surf lesson

Fans were quick to comment on her appearance in the photo, with one writing: "You are so beautiful Rebel," while another commented: "Your year of health has really paid off and inspired my girls. Thank you for being a great example of how to get fit the healthy way!" A third added: "You look so beautiful and are glowing."

Rebel Wilson looked stunning as she posed in her dressing gown

The 40-year-old recently opened up about embarking on a "year of health", revealing that she is striving to make her health her priority.

The star has shed 40lbs in recent months and revealed at the beginning of September that she has a goal weight of 165lbs and is currently just a few pounds away from achieving this.

The Australian actress recently went away to Mexico

Rebel was inspired to get in shape after losing weight while filming the dance routines for the movie Cats.

She’s been documenting her journey on social media and recently told fans she's working hard to avoid temptation.

"When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead," she wrote on Instagram.

Rebel has embarked on a year of health

"8kg to go until I hit my goal - hopefully, I can do it by the end of the year."

Rebel has been working with a personal trainer and also enjoying hikes in the hills near her home, and also goes to the gym with her boyfriend.

The star's health kick hasn't gone unnoticed by her fans either. During her Mexican break, Rebel shared a number of swimsuit photos on the beach, and followers have been full of compliments about the star's toned physique.

The star goes to the gym regularly with her boyfriend

In one photo, Rebel posed in the sea in a bright pink swimsuit, resulting in one fan to comment: "Arms so toned look at you!! So proud," while another wrote: "So happy to see you healthy and thriving. Love you very much."

A third added: "Beautiful Rebel your so inspiring."

